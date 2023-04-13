Both sides have lost their last four cinch Premiership games and the pressure was ramped up further on Johnson when Hearts sacked Robbie Neilson on Sunday after slipping to fourth. Hibs are only a point ahead of seventh-placed Livingston with two games to seal a top-six spot but Johnson has his sights firmly set on the European places.

The Easter Road boss said: "This is what we all wanted when we came here: big derby game, sell-out crowd at Easter Road, with something to fight for. This is why we came here, both as players and managers, not to be defeatist and negative but to go and be front foot and positive. I'm looking forward to the game, however much people try and make me not look forward to the game."

Hearts will be led by Steven Naismith after Johnson's former Tynecastle team-mate Neilson paid the price for the board's fears over missing out on third and lucrative entry to European group-stage football. It is a prize which Johnson also covets.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson speaks to the media during a press conference at the Hibernian Training Centre

"I don't think it's impossible for us to get third. Absolutely not," said Johnson, whose side are seven points behind Aberdeen. This season, let me tell you, in the remaining seven games for that little bunch, has got a lot of twists and turns to come."