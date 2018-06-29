Hibs still sweating over Ofir Marciano ahead of Europa opener

Ofir Marciano remains a doubt for Hibs’ Europa League opener against NSI Runavik, with the goalkeeper still at home in Israel recovering from a finger operation.

Time is running out for Marciano – who suffered an injury while on international duty – to prove his fitness for the first qualifying round tie against the Faroese side on Thursday, July 12.

Should the Hibs No.1 fail to make the Easter Road clash, head coach Neil Lennon will likely turn to Ross Laidlaw. The 25-year-old former Raith stopper is fit again following eight months out with a shoulder injury.