Hibs storm into semi-finals of SFA Youth Cup

Hibs stormed into the semi-finals of the SFA Youth Cup with a 3-1 win over Morton at Easter Road.

Three goals in ten first-half minutes clinched the victory.

Jamie Gullan scored from the spot on 25 minutes after Adam Watson was fouled. Skipper Ryan Porteous headed home three minutes later before Watson slotted home the third.

Morton scored a consolation through Duffy with a minute remaining.

Hibs: Farrell, Hynes, Strapp, Langan, Durham, Lyon, Duffy, Eardley, Armour, Easdale, Purdue. Subs: Carracher, Anderson, McGrattin, Docherty, Miller.