A product of the academy, Adams has had a brilliant start to her career at her childhood club since making her debut in 2019. Now a regular in Dean Gibson’s side, the 18-year-old has had a fantastic month and has recently been selected in Scotland’s Under 19’s training camp. The new deal only solidifies her continued success at the club.

Speaking to Hibs TV, Adams said: “It’s a massive moment for me and my family. I don’t think it’s any secret that I’m a massive Hibs fan and so are my family.

"I’m really looking forward to the future at Hibs. I’ve got big goals as an individual and I think the way this club is developing will really help me in trying to achieve those goals. It’s a really exciting time and everything is just getting bigger and better.”

Eilidh Adams is a Hibs fan and has extended her stay at the club. Picture: Hibernian FC / Tim Watts

Adams is one of the club's most exciting prospects and won SWPL1 young player of the season at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, her first full season in the first-team squad. The versatile forward also scored in all three Edinburgh derbies last season, including a 90th-minute winner at Tynecastle. Her goalscoring form has continued into this season, the striker amongst the goals in the 3-0 win against Spartans in the Scottish Cup earlier this month.

Gibson added: “Eilidh is a huge talent with a massive future, keeping her here at the club until 2025 is a huge positive. It’s equally a good move for Eilidh, she’s a huge part of our plans and already played a huge number of games at a young age.

