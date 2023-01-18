Hibs striker Eilidh Adams signes new deal
Hibs teenage forward Eilidh Adams, who has already attracted interest from England’s Women’s Super League, has signed a new deal with the Edinburgh club that will run until 2025.
A product of the academy, Adams has had a brilliant start to her career at her childhood club since making her debut in 2019. Now a regular in Dean Gibson’s side, the 18-year-old has had a fantastic month and has recently been selected in Scotland’s Under 19’s training camp. The new deal only solidifies her continued success at the club.
Speaking to Hibs TV, Adams said: “It’s a massive moment for me and my family. I don’t think it’s any secret that I’m a massive Hibs fan and so are my family.
"I’m really looking forward to the future at Hibs. I’ve got big goals as an individual and I think the way this club is developing will really help me in trying to achieve those goals. It’s a really exciting time and everything is just getting bigger and better.”
Adams is one of the club's most exciting prospects and won SWPL1 young player of the season at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, her first full season in the first-team squad. The versatile forward also scored in all three Edinburgh derbies last season, including a 90th-minute winner at Tynecastle. Her goalscoring form has continued into this season, the striker amongst the goals in the 3-0 win against Spartans in the Scottish Cup earlier this month.
Gibson added: “Eilidh is a huge talent with a massive future, keeping her here at the club until 2025 is a huge positive. It’s equally a good move for Eilidh, she’s a huge part of our plans and already played a huge number of games at a young age.
"Eilidh is a player that will attract interest in the future. There has already been WSL interest but it shows she has a mature head on young shoulders to shrug it off and remain at Hibs for the foreseeable. We look forward to continuing her development, but also seeing her score more goals in the colours she loves.”