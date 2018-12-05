Hibs striker Florian Kamberi told to ‘do better in everything’

Garry Parker has told Florian Kamberi he is not delivering enough after Hibs’ main striker was hooked in the 53rd minute of the 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

Eyebrows were raised when the Swiss hitman was replaced by Vykintas Slivka at a time when the Easter Road side trailed 1-0.

Kamberi has scored four league goals this season, but hasn’t netted in any of his last five.

Asked if the striker was taken off due to an injury, assistant manager Parker said: “Kamberi wasn’t injured. We weren’t happy with his performance at all. He’s got to do better in everything.”

Parker insists too many Hibs players are not doing enough at present. “The players know themselves when they step over the line it’s down to them,” he said. “If they’re not performing or doing what they’re asked to, it’s going to be difficult.”