Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren sidelined for several weeks by back injury

Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren has been ruled out for several weeks after undergoing a scan on his back.

The Australian internationalist missed Hibs’ 3-0 win over Dundee at the weekend after suffering the injury in training and is now set for a further spell on the sidelines.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon had hoped to have the on-loan SV Darmstadt hitman in his squad for Tuesday night’s Betfred Cup quarter-final clash with Aberdeen, but the 25-year-old’s injury is worse than originally thought.

Maclaren opened his account for the season when Hibs drew 1-1 with the Dons last month, but now may not return until after the next international break in mid-October.

David Gray (dead leg) and Martin Boyle (foot) are also doubts for the game against Aberdeen. New signing Miquel Nelom is not ready to feature, while goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is still working his way back from a finger injury.