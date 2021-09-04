Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet makes first start for Scotland in World Cup qualifier

Kevin Nisbet starts the match against Moldova at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

The 24-year-old has been favoured up front alongside Queen’s Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes, while Southampton forward Che Adams has been dropped to the bench.

This is Nisbet’s seventh cap but first appearance in the starting XI. He netted his first goal in a 2-2 friendly draw with the Netherlands earlier this year.

Hearts keeper Craig Gordon is also in the team.

