Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet makes first start for Scotland in World Cup qualifier
Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet makes his first start for Scotland tonight after Steve Clarke’s team to face Moldova was announced.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 6:56 pm
Updated
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 6:57 pm
The 24-year-old has been favoured up front alongside Queen’s Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes, while Southampton forward Che Adams has been dropped to the bench.
This is Nisbet’s seventh cap but first appearance in the starting XI. He netted his first goal in a 2-2 friendly draw with the Netherlands earlier this year.
Hearts keeper Craig Gordon is also in the team.