Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet's special praise for Arsenal defender and sets goal for new season after memorable summer

Scotland's Kieran Tierney (left) with Kevin Nisbet at full time during a Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Hibs striker has made a string of appearances for Steve Clarke and the national team as a substitute and after making memories to last a lifetime this summer, he wants more time mixing with the cream of international football – including Scotland team-mate Kieran Tierney.

According to Nisbet, the Arsenal defender was without compare in the Scotland camp over the Euro 2020 group games and showed his class worthy of a place with the Gunners.

"I was quite close to KT. I think he's an incredible player and there's no comparison to anyone in the squad.

Scotland's Kevin Nisbet (R) and Kieran Tierney are pictured as Scotland depart for Spain from Glasgow Airport, on May 27, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"I thought he was the best player and there is no doubt why he's at Arsenal – he's there for a good reason,” he told Hibs TV.

Nisbet, who scored his first international goal in the 2-2 warm-up draw with Frank de Boer’s Holland side before the championships kicked off and has caught the eye of Russian side Krasnador as well as Rangers and Celtic, added: “Playing at the Euros is a dream come true. Obviously we didn't do as well as we thought we would, but the experience was great.

"Having the taste of international football makes me want to get more and get more caps and get my first start as soon as possible.

"It was great to get my first Scotland goal too and hopefully there are more to come. I’d been used to scoring plenty over the past few seasons and it felt like any other at the time, but when I turned my phone on it blew up and I realised how big an achievement it was.”

After a short break Nisbet is now back in training with Jack Ross and the Hibs squad at their base in England as they prepare for the UEFA Conference Legue qualifiers and cinch SPFL Premiership kick-off at Motherwell next month.

The forward, who hit 14 goals last season, added: “I've had nine days off since I was away with Scotland so it's just a case of dust the cobwebs off for the next few days and after that I’ll feel back to normal.”