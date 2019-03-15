Hibs striker Marc McNulty aims to round off perfect week with win over Motherwell

Hibs striker Marc McNulty is determined to join up with the Scotland squad for the first time on a high after helping the Easter Road side take a huge stride towards clinching a top-fix finish by beating Motherwell tomorrow.

The Capital club go into the match two points ahead of the Fir Park outfit and four in front of St Johnstone with only three games remaining thereafter before the split, Paul Heckingbottom’s players are well aware of the significance of the outcome of the game.

But, having seen his six goals since he returned to Edinburgh on loan until the end of the season help lift Hibs from eighth to sixth and earn him a place in Alex McLeish’s squad for the Euro 2020 qualifying ties against Kazakhstan and San Marino, McNulty is keen to add to that already impressive tally.

The 26-year-old said: “It’s the biggest game of our season. Whoever takes the three points is in the better place to get that top-six spot so we know the importance of the game.

“We have spoken about that and the bottom line is we want the win to keep us above them and give us a little bit of breathing space going into the next game.”

McNulty, however, argued that he and his team-mates won’t be able to breathe easy even if they do win against a Motherwell side which has suffered only one defeat – away to Celtic – in their last eight league games.

He said: “Regardless of the result, I don’t think top six would be assured as there are still a lot of points to play for and, in football, anything can happen. The gap would still not be big enough for us to take our foot off the gas even if we did win.”

McNulty may not have scored in last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Rangers but it was his pass which supplied the equalising goal for Flo Kamberi, a further indication, he believes, of a strengthening partnership with the Swiss striker.

He said: “I think when we have been playing as we have with two up front, you have to chip in with a couple of assists. You are always going to get judged on scoring goals by the fans and the press, but I think the most important thing is if you are providing assists and putting in performances then your team-mates and your manager will see that and at times that is just as good as a goal.

“Flo is bringing out the best in me and I’m bringing out the best in him and the partnership is getting stronger and stronger as the games go on.

“Getting something from the Rangers game was massive. We will probably look back on that in a couple of weeks time and, hopefully, recognisde that it was a massive point in getting us into the top six.

“It is points like that which help you get you where you want to be.”