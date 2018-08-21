Hibs striker Oli Shaw set for Scotland Under-21 call-up

Oli Shaw will be rewarded for his early season form for Hibs with a call-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad, according to reports.

Manager Scot Gemmill is understood to have been impressed with Shaw’s performances in the Europa League qualifiers and on league duty, and looks set to hand the 19-year-old his first chance with the Under-21s.

Scotland call: Oli Shaw has been in fine form for Hibs so far this season. Picture: SNS Group

Shaw scored twice in seven appearances for the Under-19s and the striker, who scored in the 6-1 win over NSI Runavik at Easter Road before striking in the 3-0 opening day victory against Motherwell and hitting the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone, will likely be named in the squad to face Andorra and the Netherlands next month as the Under-21s push for qualification to the 2019 European Championships.

Scotland currently lie third in Group 4 behind England and the Dutch and have recorded wins over the Netherlands and Latvia, but needed a last minute goal from Lewis Morgan to snatch a 1-1 draw with Andorra in March.

Shaw could be joined in the squad by Easter Road team mate Ryan Porteous, who was called up for the 2018 Toulon Tournament.