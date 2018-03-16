Hibs striker to face Saints despite grandfather’s death

Hibs striker Florian Kamberi will put his grief to one side and play in the Premiership game against St Johnstone tonight as it would have been his late grandfather’s wish.

The 23-year-old, who has scored three times in five starts since joining the Easter Road side on loan from Grasshoppers Zurich, had considered missing the game and heading to Kosovo to be at the funeral for Nrec, who died at the age of 86.

However, Kamberi has opted to stay in Scotland and look to honour his grandfather by scoring at McDiarmid Park. The Swiss player said: “I had looked into returning home. However, after talking it over it was agreed that my grandfather would have wanted me to stay and play football.

“I will go out and do that for Hibs and look to score as that would be the perfect way to pay my respects.”