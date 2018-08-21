Hibs’ style of play with help me thrive, says Daryl Horgan

Daryl Horgan believes he’ll thrive at Easter Road, having been given the freedom of the park by Hibs boss Neil Lennon to simply play is own game.

The Republic of Ireland winger marked his first start for the Capital club by scoring a last-gasp winner against Ross County to take Lennon’s side through to the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup, where they will face Aberdeen at home on Tuesday, September 25.

While delighted to have made an instant impact, the former Dundalk and Preston North End player also knows that there is still much on which he could improve and reckons Hibs’ style of play will help him do that.

When it was put to him things couldn’t have gone much better, Horgan – who had also supplied the cross for David Gray to score Hibs’ first goal in their 3-2 win – said: “It could have gone a bit better, there’s definitely bits and pieces I’m going to have to work on and improve. Hopefully that will come with game-time, but I was delighted to get the win and the goal on top of that was just brilliant.

“My job is like that of any other winger, get down the line, take people on and get the ball into the box. I have been given the freedom from the manager who told me before the game that when I got the ball I was to go at my full back. He said he didn’t mind if I lost the ball, just to keep trying it,

“When you have that ringing endorsement at the back of your mind you just go out and do it. Thankfully it paid off. I’ve watched quite a bit of Hibs and Scottish football and I always enjoyed watching Hibs play, open, attacking football trying to get onto the front foot.

“Every time I watched them I enjoyed it and I felt it would suit me, doing what the manager wants, getting on the ball, getting at people and getting it into the box.”