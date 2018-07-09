Hibs target Daryl Horgan gets game-time with Preston

Hibs hopes of landing Irish international Daryl Horgan have lessened over the weekend after the winger played in a pre-season match for Preston North End.

Horgan, 25, is a transfer target for the Easter Road side and was understood to be out of favour with the Lancashire side.

However, Preston manager Alex Neil gave the former Dundalk man some game-time in their 7-0 victory over Bamber Bridge.

Hibs assistant boss Garry Parker said: “I do not know where we are with that one. We’ve obviously shown a bit of interest, so we’ll have to see over the next couple of days.”

One player who has signed on the dotted line for Hibs is 22-year-old midfielder Stevie Mallan. The Scotland Under-21 internationalist moved from Barnsley last Friday and played the final 30 minutes in yesterday’s defeat by Blackburn.

“Stevie’s not ready to play, he said that as he’s only been in a couple of days,” said Parker. “But he got on the ball and passed it I think he will be a good addition.”