Hibs target Daryl Horgan keen to fight for place at Preston

Hibs target Daryl Horgan insists he’s focused on fighting his way into the Preston North End starting line-up.

Daryl Horgan started only five games for Preston North End last season. Picture: Getty

The winger started only five of 23 appearances last year and attracted interest from Neil Lennon’s side.

Hibs are in the market for another wide player as they look to fill the departure of Brandon Barker, who returned to parent club Manchester City following a successful loan spell last year.

They had identified the 25-year-old as a possible signing target, though it is now being reported that manager Alex Neil would prefer to keep the player at Deepdale.

Horgan himself insists he’s working hard to earn consideration for a regular starting spot and has featured in both of the Championship club’s pre-season friendlies to date.

He told the Lancashire Evening Post: “My aim is to force my way into the team here. The plan is to knuckle down, get my head on and work as hard as I possibly can to get myself into the starting XI and to stay in it if I manage to do that.

“It is not easy because there is plenty of competition for places in the squad. You saw the two XIs we put out at AFC Fylde on Saturday, both were very strong and that was with a couple of lads out.

“It’s not going to be easy but I’m backing myself to get in. Last season there were more substitute appearances than I would have liked. Naturally you want to start games rather than come on later when the game is up in the air.

“I just want to play and 24 other lads are the same.”

