Hibs team news: Jamie Maclaren a doubt for Kilmarnock clash

Hibs could be without Jamie Maclaren for the Ladbrokes Premiership match against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday.

The Australian striker is nursing a back injury and may not be fit enough to feature against Steve Clarke’s side.

Jamie Maclaren is a doubt for the Kilmarnock trip. Picture: SNS Group

Marvin Bartley is also struggling with a similar issue, while winger Thomas Agyepong and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have both been ruled out with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Maclaren and Bartley will be given every chance to prove their fitness ahead of the match but Hibs boss Neil Lennon has received a boost with striker Oli Shaw and defensive duo David Gray and Miquel Nelom all in contention after overcoming their own injury concerns.

• READ MORE - Hibs latest: Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke aiming to end Hibee hoodoo

Captain Gray has been unavailable since sustaining a muscle injury in the 6-0 win over Hamilton at the start of October but prior to his spell on the sidelines, Hibs hadn’t lost any of the ten competitive matches the 30-year-old featured in.

The right back has scored five goals and chipped in with one assist in his 12 games this season.

Hibs squad from: Adam Bogdan, David Gray, Charalampos Mavrias, Miquel Nelom, Lewis Stevenson, Darren McGregor, Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, Steven Whittaker, Efe Ambrose, Mark Milligan, Daryl Horgan, Marvin Bartley, Stevie Mallan, Vykintas Slivka, Martin Boyle, Oli Shaw, Jamie Maclaren, Florian Kamberi, Jamie Gullan, Fraser Murray, Ofir Marciano.

• Hibs fans will be able to pay at the gate at Rugby Park tomorrow. The club has confirmed that adult tickets will cost £22, concessions (65+ and students under 21) £17 and under-16s £5. Supporters are reminded to bring proof of age to the match.