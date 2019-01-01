Hibs: The 10 best moments of 2018 for the Hibees

Have your say

It has been quite the year for Hibs, European qualification, big wins and plenty of goals and entertainment.

We look back at the ten best moments from Hibs' 2018.

Hibs fans have given the team great backing in 2018.

Hibs confirmed their dominance over their Edinburgh rivals, easing to a win with goals from Jamie Maclaren and Scott Allan. Fans unfurled a banner which had a dig about Hearts boss Craig Leveins natural order comments.

Hibs trailed 2-0 with less than 30 minutes left. They turned it around with Florian Kamberi sealing a 3-2 win in stoppage time. Easter Road was rocking as it helped steer Hibs into the next round of the Europa League.

Few saw the performance coming against the Scottish champions. Hibs put in an excellent and controlled display to deservedly win through goals from Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi.

The Hibees were the team to watch in 2018. Fun, expressive and attacking, all of which was shown in the win over Killie. It was 1-1 at half-time.

Hibs lost only twice in the final 16 league games of last season. The fine form was largely down to the work in the transfer market with Florian Kamberi, Jamie Maclaren and Scott Allan all recruited.

The Hibees have a great recent record at Ibrox. They won twice in Govan last season, the second saw John McGinn put the team ahead with an excellent daisycutter from more than 25 yards.

The thumping win had the team second in the league. Lennons men were excellent, a dazzling display which was reminiscent of their tremendous finish to the 2017-2018 league campaign.

There is nothing quite like Ryan Porteous taking ball and man in a thumping challenge. His development has been a huge positive this year, culminating in the signing of a long-term deal.