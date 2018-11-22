Hibs: The 13 players out of contract at the end of the season

The contracts of four Hibs stalwarts are due to expire at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Hibernian's Darren McGregor and David Gray are both out of contract at the end of the season. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

Moreover, a number of the club’s younger players, some of who helped the team win last season’s SFA Youth Cup, are also free agents when the campaign ends.

Efe Ambrose - A favourite of head coach Neil Lennon, having played under him at Celtic. The Nigerian arrived at Hibs during the club’s Championship-winning season. Was linked with a move to Turkey in the summer, but the 30-year-old has been an ever-present in what has been a backline yearning for consistency in selection this term.

Marvin Bartley - The midfield enforcer has been a bit-part player in the last 12 months or so at Easter Road, but has proven himself to be a useful presence among the squad. Broke through the 100-appearance barrier for the club towards the end of last season.

David Gray - The player referred to as ‘Sir’ around Easter Road, Gray has been in excellent form this season, albeit his campaign so far has been interrupted by injury. Talent-wise there is no question he is capable of playing on with the club beyond this term.

Ross Laidlaw - With the arrival of Adam Bogdan and Ofir Marciano’s return to fitness, the 26-year-old goalkeeper has dropped to third choice. When Laidlaw has been called upon, he’s rarely let the team down.

Darren McGregor - Few players in the league have had as interesting a career as the monstrous centre-back. Even if he’s been felled by injury this term, the 33-year-old has showcased the qualities he brings to the side with his size and stature. He is not getting any younger, however, and the emergence of teenager Ryan Porteous is making it harder for him to command a starting slot all the time.

Miquel Nelom - Another left-back who Lewis Stevenson has so far kept at arm’s length. The Netherlands international has only featured for eight minutes.

Lewis Allan - A surprise return to the first-team fold as a striker this campaign. He has provided Hibs with a more direct and physical option. Made his debut for the club back in 2014. If he does not extend his deal at the club, he will not be short of suitors.

Andrew Blake - The New Zealander arrived in 2017, but the full-back’s influence has been hampered by injury.

Innes Murray - A former Celtic youth, Murray was one of a raft of players who extended their deal by a year at the end of last season. Spent time on loan at Stenhousemuir during the 2017-2018 campaign.

Callum Donaldson - Started Hibs’ 2018 SFA Youth Cup success. The right-back gained experience on loan at Berwick Rangers.

Ben Stirling - Provided an assist for Ryan Porteous to score in the aforementioned Youth Cup win over Aberdeen.

Paddy Martin - The goalkeeper is currently on loan at Gala Fairydean in the Lowland League.

Kevin Waugh - The 20-year-old is on his third loan spell from Hibs, getting game time at Civil Service Strollers.

Shot-term deal

Charalampos Mavrias - Still yet to make an appearance, Mavrias has been building up his fitness with the reserves and will likely be needed before his contract expires in January. Hibs play nine games between now and the end of December.

Loans

Emerson Hyndman - The former Rangers midfielder has impressed in flashes for Neil Lennon. A talented player who fans would likely want to see more of with his loan expiring in January, unless his exit means the return of Scott Allan.

Jamie Maclaren - Returned for a second loan spell from Darmstadt, but his return has been stop-start due to injuries. Contracted to the German side until 2020.

Adam Bogdan - Arrived due to Marciano’s injury , but has since made the No.1 shirt his own with some stellar performance. His contract at Liverpool runs out in the summer.

Thomas Agyepong - Brought in as Brandon Barker’s replacement. Another who has not been able to find top fitness and consistency. The winger’s contract with parent club Manchester City runs out at the end of the season.

