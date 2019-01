Ryan Gauld became Hibs’ first signing of the January transfer window, boosting the market value of the club’s squad to £10.645million.

With a squad of 24 players, including three goalkeepers, Hibs possess the fourth most expensive team in the Scottish Premiership, according to Transfermarkt. Using the transfer website we look at the value of each player in the squad, excluding Sean Mackie who has not been given a fee.

1. Martin Boyle - 900k GBP

2. Florian Kamberi

3. Mark Milligan - 765k GBP

4. Paul Hanlon - 720k GBP

