Hibs’ Thomas Agyepong a doubt for Celtic trip after Ghana withdrawal

Thomas Agyepong is a doubt for Hibs’ trip to face Celtic later this month after the winger withdrew from the Ghana national squad to face Sierra Leone.

The on-loan Manchester City youngster sustained an injury in the Easter Road side’s 1-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley at the end of last month and was replaced after 84 minutes.

Agyepong was not part of the matchday squad for the 6-0 win over Hamilton, and will likely miss the match at Celtic Park on October 20th.

Ghana boss Kwesi Appiah confirmed that the 22-year-old would play no part in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, adding: “Unfortunately Thomas picked up an injury in [Hibs’] weekend game, he had a scan and thought he could join [Ghana] but he has been given three weeks off, so for that reason he can’t be part of the team.”

Agyepong has been capped five times by his country, making his debut in a 5-0 win over Ethiopia in June 2017 before facing Congo twice in World Cup qualifiers, and Mexico and the USA in friendly matches.

The match between Ghana and Sierra Leone has since been cancelled after FIFA suspended Sierra Leone from international football last week, citing government interference in the running of the country’s football association.

World football’s governing body rejected an appeal to temporarily lift the ban to allow the country to fulfil both matches against Ghana.