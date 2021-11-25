Hibs to appeal Christian Doidge red card after striker's sending-off in Ross County defeat

Christian Doidge leaves the field after being sent off against Ross County

Doidge, who had replaced Kevin Nisbet on 66 minutes, was shown a straight red card 18 minutes after coming on the pitch while team-mate Martin Boyle was given his marching orders after confronting referee Gavin Duncan in the aftermath of the game.

Speaking after the game Easter Road boss Jack Ross voiced his disappointment in the referee’s performance, adding: “I don’t think he had a good night.

"I thought his performance was very inconsistent from minute one, but if the red cards were deserved then we can’t be that ill-disciplined."

But touching upon the Welshman’s dismissal, Ross said: “I’ve not looked closely enough at Christian’s yet so if we have been harshly dealt with then I’ll protect the player.

"At the time I thought it was harsh. I was told it was for violent conduct and from my position I can’t see how that was the case. The referee was a lot closer than me so I will look at it again.”

The club said in a statement: “We have lodged an appeal against Christian Doidge’s red card for violent conduct in Wednesday evening’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County.

“Doidge was dismissed in the 84th minute after a challenge on David Cancola.

“If the red card is upheld, it means that the striker will miss our next two games against St Johnstone (Saturday November 27) and Rangers (Wednesday December 1).”

