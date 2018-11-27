Hibs to cut Celtic and Rangers ticket allocation if home end sells out

Hibs have confirmed that Celtic and Rangers will receive a reduced allocation for the South Stand if there is demand from the home support.

• READ MORE: Analysis: What are the reasons behind Hibs’ recent struggles?

Fans are being encouraged to snap up tickets for the fixture against Celtic on Sunday, 16 December (12.30 kick-off) and encounter with Rangers a few days later on Wednesday, 19 December (7.45pm kick-off).

The club said: “Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets for these games as early as possible with the club retaining the ability to sell tickets in half of the South Stand for the matches against the Glasgow clubs pending initial sales figures.

“A limited number of tickets are available to purchase in the Famous Five, West and East Stands with fans advised to buy their tickets as quickly as they can to sit in the traditional home stands at Easter Road Stadium.”

• READ MORE: Hibs to cut Rangers’ ticket allocation for final-day showdown

The Easter Road side reduced the Ibrox sides’ allocation for the final game of last season - a match which memorably finished 5-5 - with both sets of supporters sharing the 3,900 capacity stand.

That decision was met by a strongly worded statement from Rangers, who made it clear that they would reconsider the size of Hibs’ allocation at Ibrox in future.

It read: “First and foremost Rangers hopes the safety of our fans, who will now be in only one section of the South Stand rather than filling it completely, will not be compromised by this decision, which beggars belief.

“This is the least Rangers expects for supporters who have repeatedly proven themselves to be the most loyal in the country by selling out away ticketing allocations at opposition stadiums for years.

“This was evident as we rose through the divisions when clubs the length and breadth of the country, including Hibernian, benefitted financially from the presence of our fans.”

Yet, it wasn’t the first time Hibs took such a decision, halving the Govan side’s allocation in 2015 when the clubs met in the Premiership play-offs, while the home support also shared the South Stand with Hearts fans in 2010 when the East Stand was being rebuilt.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital