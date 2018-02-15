Hibs to hold minute’s applause for Liam Miller ahead of Aberdeen game

Have your say

Hibs have confirmed a minute’s applause to honour former player Liam Miller will take place ahead of Saturday’s match with Aberdeen.

Miller, who made more than 70 appearances for Hibs between 2009 and 2011, passed away last Friday.

He had been diagnosed with cancer last year.

The Easter Road side said in a statement: “The applause will be a moment of celebration for a person who provided many happy memories for Hibernian supporters, including goals against Hearts and Rangers.”

Both sets of players will be wearing black armbands, while Hibs’ matchday programme will feature a poignant tribute from Miller’s former Hibs team-mate Danny Galbraith.