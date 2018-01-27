Hibs to offer Dylan McGeouch fresh and enhanced contract

Hibs are ready to step up their efforts to secure on-form midfielder Dylan McGeouch on a new contract.

The 25-year-old’s deal expires this summer, so he is currently free to talk to other clubs with a view to agreeing a pre-contract. Aberdeen are among those to have been credited with an interest in the former Celtic player, who has spent the past three-and-a-half years with Hibs.

McGeouch already has a contract offer on the table from his current club, but improved terms are now being prepared in an effort to ensure they keep hold of arguably their best player this season. “We have made Dylan an offer and we are going to make him an another offer,” said Lennon. “That will happen in the next couple of days.”

Danny Swanson has been linked with a move back to St Johnstone, but Lennon hinted that the little attacker could yet have a part to play after he impressed as a substitute in Wednesday’s win at Dundee. “There is interest in him – that hasn’t gone away,” said Lennon. “I was pleased with Danny on Wednesday. A 15-minute cameo was, well, it’s a marker. He has to replicate that week in, week out if he is to stay and play here. We are not forcing him out the door but that’s his level and he understands that.”