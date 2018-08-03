Hibs to sign Jamie Maclaren on season-long loan deal

Hibs have beaten off stiff competition for the services of Australian striker Jamie Maclaren and will sign him on a season-long loan deal from SV Darmstadt.

Several clubs across and Europe, Australia and the Middle East tried to persuade Maclaren to join them, but the 25-year-old has opted to return to Hibs, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Maclaren scored eight goals in 15 games for Hibs and struck up a rapport with fellow forward Florian Kamberi.

The pair will be reunited again this season as manager Neil Lennon assembles his squad for the 2018/19 campaign.

Getting Maclaren back is a significant coup for Hibs considering the multitude of offers elsewhere.

The player, who was keen to depart Germany after a miserable time at Darmstadt, enjoyed his spell in Edinburgh last term and could be in contention to play in Sunday’s Premiership opener against Motherwell if all paperwork is completed on time.