Hibs to take extended look at trialist Florian Kamberi

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is planning to take an extended look at Swiss striker Florian Kamberi as he seeks to add further firepower to his squad.

While delighted to have beaten Dundee 1-0 as his side returned to Premiership action at Dens Park, Lennon admitted Hibs should have had more than John McGinn’s fifth goal of the season to show for their efforts. The Capital outfit, he conceded, had a “world-class” save from Ofir Marciano to thank for their victory, the Israeli internationalist getting down to push away a netbound header from Dundee’s Mark O’Hara. Kamberi has been on trial at East Mains but, with Sunday’s derby followed by last night’s trip to Tayside, the Hibs head coach admitted he hasn’t seen enough of the 22-year-old to decide if he is the answer to their goalscoring problems.

He said: “He is on trial with us and we have asked to extend it until next week because we haven’t seen enough of him.

“It has only been small-sided games but we have liked what we’ve seen so far. Technically, he looks good, his touch is great and he has a physical presence.

“But we haven’t signed him. It’s just a trial at the moment and hopefully he’ll be able to stay so we can get a further look at him.”

Kamberi is currently with Zurich-based Grasshoppers and Lennon’s intention, should he decide the 6ft 2in frontman fits the bill, is to bring him in on loan until the end of the season.

Lennon conceded victory over Dundee was important given Hibs head to Celtic Park on Saturday “more in hope than expectation” against the champions despite having already drawn twice in the Premiership with Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.

Happy to have seen his players shake of the disappointment of their Scottish Cup derby defeat, he said: “I was delighted. We played really well and again we could have won the game more comfortably so you have a few anxious moments.

“Ofir has made a world-class save. I thought it was in, a brilliant header from O’Hara so it was an incredible save.

“Dundee could have equalised at the end but in between that we had some gilt-edged chances, Brandon Barker has had two one-on-ones and there was one that slid along the line. I don’t know how we didn’t make it 2-0 which would just have made it a bit more comfortable.

“It’s been another tough week for us. Rangers won, Hearts won so it was important for us to win going to Celtic Park. It was great to get the three points, psychologically massive.

“I would love us to go make it two or three but approach play was sensational at time.

“I thought John McGinn looked back to his best and Dylan McGeouch was excellent.

“I felt we were a bit leggy at the end but that was understandable. I was delighted with the clean sheet. At 1-0, the game is always there for the opposition to get back in.”

Lennon admitted his assistant Garry Parker felt McGinn could well have picked up two yellow cards for two fouls in quick succession rather than just the one he was shown, a view shared by Neil McCann.

The Dundee boss said: “I’m angry because John shouldn’t be on the pitch. I would argue he is probably Hibs’ best player but it’s a cynical foul right in front of the referee and he decides it’s a wee trip and isn’t a yellow card.

“He has booked Jack Hendry for a similar thing but John escapes a second – it’s an absolute disgrace.

“That is an advantage that would have helped us but we didn’t get it. I am sick of arguing with referees. I was desperate for him to come over and explain it but I couldn’t believe his explanation.

“He didn’t deem it was a promising attack and it was an innocent trip. But he’s coming in at pace. You see it in the footage – he’s cleaned him out.

“I know I am going on about one incident in the game but that could have been a turning point in the match.”