Hibs to take on Wick Academy in pre-season friendly

Hibs are to send a team north to play Wick Academy in a game to mark the Highland League outfit’s 125th anniversary.

The Easter Road side for the match on Sunday, July 15 (kick-off 2pm), will mostly contain players from last season’s league and cup-winning Development Squad, as well as a handful of first-team players.

George Craig, Hibs’ head of football operations, said: “When Wick contacted us and said they wanted us to be the side to commemorate their 125th anniversary, it was flattering and hard to say no.

“This will be part of our pre-season preparations for the Development Squad, as well as a few first-team players in need of game time.

“We hope it is a fantastic day for their supporters and ours that make the trip up to the game.”

Further details for the match at Harmsworth Park will be announced in due course.