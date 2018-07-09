Hibs told they will have to up their game against Runavik

Garry Parker has warned Hibs they’ll have to play better on Thursday night as they start their Europa League adventure against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands after watching the Easter Road side lose their final warm-up match.

After pre-season friendly victories over Linlithgow Rose and Berwick Rangers, the Capital outfit found the step-up in class against English Championship club Blackburn Rovers too hot to handle as they lost 2-0 in Paul Hanlon’s testimonial match.

While acknowledging the opposition had been of a higher quality than in their previous two outings, head coach Neil Lennon’s right hand man admitted he wasn’t happy with the way their team had played.

He said: “It’s a step up in quality. The first two games were quite easy, but this was a tough one. They are a good side, but we were poor. We did not play, we didn’t pass the ball well, we didn’t defend well and got what we deserved.

“It was a good game to play in for sharpness, but we must do better.”

In spite of that, Parker insisted Hibs will be much improved against the Faroese minnows although, having travelled to watch them, he was adamant no-one at Easter Road will take them lightly.

He said: “Come Thursday I am sure we will be alright. It was disappointing the way we played, but we could have scored two goals, we had two chances.

“I went there to watch them. They are organised, try to play football and are halfway through season having played 13 or 14 games. It’s up to us on the night. We are at home, but we have to do a lot better than we did today and try to score goals.

“It would be ideal to have the tie all but done on Thursday night, but cannot take any team lightly. It will be a tough game and we have to do better – I’m sure we will.”