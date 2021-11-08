Hibs are set to reopen their training centre today

A total of 22 players and staff were directly affected, either through returning positive tests or being identified as close contacts of those who had.

Easter Road chief executive Ben Kensell took the decision to lock down the Ormiston base after the first team and development squad were decimated by the virus, forcing the postponement of the Scottish Premiership matches away to Ross County and Livingston.

The East Mains complex has undergone a deep clean, with training for the senior players and under-18s cancelled, although some facilities including the outdoor pitches and astroturf remained in use for Hibs Women and the club’ academy team.

Kensell insisted the club could not have done any more in their efforts to adhere to protocols, saying last week: “We probably couldn’t have done any more.

"We travelled up in the appropriate way, on two coaches; we stayed the night before for good preparation given we were that far away from Edinburgh; we tested all week and we isolated the positive cases. We have one of the best medical departments in the country.

"It’s hard to know what we could have done better.”

Hibs are next in action on Sunday November 21 when they take on Rangers in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden, although some first-team players including Martin Boyle and Kevin Nisbet are scheduled to represent their countries during the upcoming international break.

