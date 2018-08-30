Hibs transfer update: Scott Martin, Danny Swanson, Scott Allan

Hibs midfielder Scott Martin is set to sign for Hamilton Accies before the transfer deadline closes tomorrow.

The Evening News revealed yesterday that the 21-year-old is free to depart the club and Martin Canning is keen to add the player to his squad.

Scott Allan appears set to stay at Celtic. Pic: SNS

Fellow midfielder Danny Swanson is also free to leave the Easter Road club if he wishes. However, it remains to be seen if the out-of-favour midfielder will take up that option. Ross County, Dundee and Dundee United have all been linked with the 31-year-old, although moves to those clubs seem unlikely.

Another midfielder that has been on lips of Hibs fans in recent months is Celtic’s Scott Allan, although as things stand there is no sign of the 26-year-old making a loan move to the Capital. Allan has been on Neil Lennon’s radar throughout the summer after a successful six-month loan spell last season, but a return to Easter Road appears unlikely. Hibs have bolstered their attacking midfield in recent weeks with the additions of Emerson Hyndman and Daryl Horgan.