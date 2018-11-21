Hibs trialist Tommy Block scores in closed doors game

Bognor Regis trialist Tommy Block was on target for Hibs in a bounce game played behind closed doors on Tuesday night.

Block was invited to Easter Road by Hibs boss Neil Lennon and trained with the first team on Monday before taking part in the match on Tuesday night.

Tommy Block in action for Bognor Regis against Whitstable Town. Picture: Tommy McMillan

The 18-year-old, who has been covering as a central defender for Bognor at boss Jack Pearce’s behest as the club struggle with an injury crisis, flies back home from the Capital on Friday.

The former Brighton youth player said: “It has been an unbelievable experience and I feel that I have coped well so far, done what has been asked of me and I’ve felt comfortable at this level. “To score in the friendly, a header from a corner, was the icing on the cake.

“Neil Lennon took training on Monday and it was a good session, and I got a few “well dones” from him - so that was encouraging.

• READ MORE - Hibs take 18-year-old midfielder Tommy Block on trial

“The pace of training was very quick but the movement of the other players means you have options when you are on the ball. “I admit I was a bit nervous at first but at the end of the day I’m a footballer and am so comfortable playing football, so I really enjoyed it.

“It’s great that there is no pressure during this week. It’s a period where the gaffer can assess me and also, I can see what it is like at such a big club. “I’m just delighted to be here. It means clubs are looking at me and perhaps I can fulfil my ambition of becoming a professional.

“Time will tell if that is to be with Hibs. It’d be dreamland to be offered a contract. But I am realistic and have my feet firmly on the ground.

“Whatever comes of it, I’ve had a fantastic experience and learned a lot which can only add to my development.”

• A version of this article originally appeared on our sister site, West Sussex Today