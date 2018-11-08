Hibs trio called up by Australia as Martin Boyle set to win first cap

Hibs trio Martin Boyle, Mark Milligan and Jamie Maclaren have been called up by Australia for the upcoming international break with two friendlies scheduled.

The Socceroos face South Korea on Saturday, 17 November in Brisbane before playing Lebanon in New South Wales on Tuesday, 20 November.

Graham Arnold has called on the three Hibs stars with Boyle in line to win his first cap for Australia after he recently received clearance to play having qualified through his father, who was born in the country.

The winger linked up with the squad during October’s international break before returning to Easter Road early, while Maclaren is back after injury. Milligan started in the 4-0 win against Kuwait, playing the 90 minutes.

The Australia manager has named a 23-man list for the friendly with South Korea but with 27 players joining up with the squad another list of 23 will be picked for the second fixture as preparations build for the AFC Asian Cup at the start of 2019.

“We made some great progress in Turkey in September, as well as in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait last month,” Arnold told the Australian FA website.

“However, this window will be exceptionally important for us as we have only had 15 days to work together as a team on the training pitch. In training, and in our friendlies against Korea Republic and Lebanon, we will be looking to introduce more players to the Socceroos system and reward a number of locally based players for their performances in the Hyundai A-League and FFA Cup.

“With limited opportunities and matches to prepare for next year’s AFC Asian Cup it is important that we make the most of every day that we have together, and by calling in additional train-on players from Hyundai A-League clubs this will ensure that more players are exposed to our style and standards as we edge towards the tournament.

“Several players who have been in and around the squad over the past 12 months, such as Andrew Nabbout and James Jeggo, will also be reintroduced to the group as we continue to add depth to the national team player pool.”

