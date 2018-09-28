Hibs trio picked for crucial Scotland Under-21 double header

Hibs trio Stevie Mallan, Oli Shaw and Ryan Porteous have been picked in Scot Gemmill’s Scotland Under-21s squad for the crucial double header next month.

The young Scots face a trip to Ukraine before welcoming England to Tynecastle a few days later as they look to qualify for the 2019 Under-21 European Championship which is being held in Italy.

Scotland currently sit third in the group behind Ukraine, albeit on the same points. Both teams are six points behind group leaders England with two fixtures remaining.

Gemmill’s men have to win both matches to given themselves the best chance of at least finishing one of the best runners-up, with England set to face Andorra.

Earlier this month the team defeated Andorra and the Netherlands to keep them in the qualification hunt.

Joining the Hibs trio, Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor, Celtic’s Lewis Morgan and Rangers’ Glenn Middleton all return.

