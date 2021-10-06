Hibs tweet support of Marvin Bartley after sickening racist abuse

Marvin Bartley in action for Livingston. Picture: SNS

The 35-year-old shared screenshots of messages he’d received on Instagram which attacked the Livingston assistant manager for the colour of his skin.

This came after Marvin Bartley was targeted by the Czech foreign minister Jakub Kulhanek following Bartley’s condemnation of Slavia Prague supporters for their booing of Glen Kamara during Rangers’ recent Europa League defeat.

Along with the sickening images, Bartley vowed to continue his fight against racism.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said in the tweet: “Excuse the explicit language but this is always the case after you speak about discrimination! Never will it stop me as I strive for us to all be treated equally. Enjoy your night.”

Hibs supported the ex-Bournemouth ace with a tweet of their own. Alongside a picture of Bartley in Hibs training gear, they wrote: “We stand with you, Marvin.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.