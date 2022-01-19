Josh O'Connor attempts to escape the attentions of an Edinburgh University opponent. Picture: Maurice Dougan

Gareth Evans’ side hasn’t played a competitive game since beating their Hearts counterparts 4-1 in a pre-Christmas derby, with their only gametime since then a bounce match against the club’s under-17s earlier this month.

With last Friday’s league match against Dundee United postponed, a friendly encounter was arranged with the students’ under-20 side to keep Hibs ticking over ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup quarter-final against Celtic on January 28.

Hibs were without Jacob Blaney and Josh McCulloch but still managed a near full-strength line-up. The Evening News understands the duo are close to a return ahead of the team’s return to competitive action later this month which should give Evans and the coaching staff more options in defence.

Murray Aiken, normally found in midfield, has been filling in as an auxiliary centre-back in recent weeks and has been performing well, but his industry has at times been missed in the middle of the park.

A double from Connor Young and an Oscar MacIntyre strike added to an own goal gave Hibs a commanding 4-0 lead at the break, with Young sealing his treble shortly after the restart.

Mack Weir got in on the act to make it six before Josh O’Connor got on the scoresheet for 7-0. Malik Zaid and another own goal took it to nine while substitute Rudi Molotnikov added a late brace to take Hibs into double figures.

Hibs: Johnson; J MacIntyre, Aiken, Megwa, Weir, O MacIntyre; Hamilton, Zaid, Laidlaw; Young, O’Connor. Subs used: Owens, Wylie, Watt, Molotnikov.

