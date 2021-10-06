Josh O'Connor on the attack for Hibs Under-18s against Hamilton

The wee Hibees had recorded a 3-0 win against their Motherwell counterparts on Friday night, with all three goals coming in the second half as the visitors fought valiantly to keep the scores level at the break but there was no repeat at the Fountain of Youth Stadium on Tuesday night with Hibs going in at the interval ahead courtesy of three goals in four first-half minutes.

Goalkeeper Josh Blair deputised for Murray Johnson who is on international duty while Malek Zaid started in midfield in place of Robbie Hamilton who missed out through illness.

After a scrappy opening half-hour Blair collected the ball from an Accies corner and launched it upfield to Josh O’Connor, who ran through on goal one-on-one and nutmegged the Hamilton ‘keeper for the opening goal.

Midfielder Murray Aiken in the thck of the action at the Fountain of Youth Stadium

Moments later O’Connor turned provider as he hit the byline before cutting it back for the onrushing Young who made it two with a powerful effort high into the net.

O’Connor had a hand in the third as his cross broke to Ethan Laidlaw, who converted from just outside the six-yard box to put Gareth Evans and Eddie May’s side on easy street.

Hibs kept pressing for more goals after the restart and were presented with a gilt-edged opportunity from the penalty spot. O’Connor stepped up to take the spot-kick and missed but referee Lauchlan Dougall ordered a retake after the Hamilton ‘keeper was adjudged to have moved off his line.

Young was tasked with the retake and beat the ‘keeper for his second and Hibs’ fourth of the match.

Connor Young takes the plaudits from his team-mate after scoring against Hamilton

With the game winding down, the versatile Josh McCulloch made it five with a sweetly-struck effort with the outside of his right foot around 15 yards from goal.

Hibs are in action again on Friday when they take on Dundee United in a top-of-the-table clash. The wee Terrors have 16 points from seven games but the Capital club have two games in hand on the Taysiders. With 14 goals scored and just two conceded, victory in St Andrews would send Hibs top on goal difference.