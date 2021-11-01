Hibs Under-18s players braced for first-team involvement with at least ten senior stars sidelined

A general view of Hibs' Easter Road stadium

Five senior players have tested positive for Covid-19 with at least another five sidelined through injury, while one member of the coaching staff has also returned a positive test.

As a result the Easter Road side cancelled training for the Under-18 squad with some youngsters expected to be involved with the first team on Wednesday.

The match was orginally scheduled to be played at 3pm on Saturday October 30 but after two first-team players tested positive for Covid-19 and around half of the travelling party were identified as close contacts, the fixture was postponed.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Hibs’ efforts to secure an alternative date for the rescheduled match, the SPFL ordered the game to be played on Wednesday November 3 at 7.45pm.

Easter Road chiefs claim that forcing Hibs to fulfil the match so soon after the original postponement was unfair on supporters as well as the affected players and staff.

Jack Ross will almost certainly need to supplement his first-team squad with some of the club’s youth players in order to raise a team.

Eddie May and Gareth Evans’ squad played on the Friday night before the original Ross County fixture, ruling them out of late inclusion in the squad for Saturday’s postponed fixture as rules prevent them from playing two matches in a 24-hour period.

However the Under-18s - who are unbeaten in the league and Youth Cup so far this term – will be available for the rearranged meeting if required.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.