Hibs update on availability of Kevin Nisbet, Joe Newell and others ahead of Livingston clash

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell is rated 50-50 for Saturday's match against Livingston. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Paul McGinn has recovered from the illness which forced him off early in the second half against Dundee but Paul Hanlon remains a doubt following his recent head knock.

In a week of mixed fortunes, Chris Cadden has returned to full training, and manager Jack Ross has pencilled in the September 12 derby as a possible return for the right wingback, who missed the run-in to last season with a hairline fracture in his back and sat out the beginning of this season after tearing his thigh muscle.

“He has been almost four or five months now without playing but he has not actually had that length of time out because he worked hard through the summer and was involved in pre-season before he picked up the injury,” Ross explained.

“It has been a really frustrating time for him because it is very unlike him. If you look at his career history he doesn't miss games very often, doesn't miss training, so we hope that is the end of the misfortune. It will be really nice to have him back, fully fit and available.

“The international break disrupts training schedules but, hopefully, by the time we get to the derby or the game after that I'm sure he will be back and available which will be a boost for us.”

For now, Ross has marginally more options than he enjoyed at Dens Park last weekend.

“Kevin will be back,” said the Easter Road manager. “Joe still has an outside chance but we’ll see how he is on Friday and Chris Cadden has returned to full training but he’s been out for quite a while so it’s a bit early for him.”

It is a similar story for young Steven Bradley.

“Paul Hanlon is still doubtful as well. So, we’re pretty similar to where we were last weekend, except for Kevin being available.”

On McGinn’s return to good health, Ross added: “He had a couple of days off at the beginning of the week and was still not feeling himself but he’s been back in and training and there’s no problem. He is fully recovered.”

