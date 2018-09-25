Hibs v Aberdeen: Porteous, Hyndman and Shaw back in as Lennon reverts to 3-5-2

Emerson Hyndman, Ryan Porteous and Oli Shaw have earned recalls to Hibs’ starting line-up for this evening’s Betfred Cup quarter-final against Aberdeen at Easter Road.

The incoming trio replace Daryl Horgan, Vykintas Slivka and David Gray from the side that started the 3-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday. Horgan and Slivka drop to the bench, while Gray misses out with the leg injury that forced him off at half-time at the weekend.

The changes are a sign that Neil Lennon intends to revert to a 3-5-2 formation after starting with four at the back in recent matches. With Jamie Maclaren still out with a back injury, Shaw has been chosen to partner Kamberi in attack, with Mark Milligan, Stevie Mallan and Hyndman forming the central midfield three.

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, who is closing in on a return after a long-term lay-off with a finger problem, remains sidelined, while newly-recruited left-back Miquel Nelom is not yet eligible.

Hibs team (3-5-2): Bogdan, Ambrose, Porteous, Hanlon, Boyle, Milligan, Mallan, Hyndman, Stevenson, Kamberi, Shaw. Subs: Laidlaiw, Whittaker, McGregor, Bartley, Slivka, Horgan, Agyepong.

Aberdeen team: Lewis, Logan, Devlin, Considine, McKenna, Lowe, Shinnie, Ball, Cosgrove, Mackay-Steven, Wilson. Subs: Cerny, Forrester, Gleason, McGinn, May, Campbell, Anderson.

Ref: Steven McLean