Hibs v Aberdeen preview: New signings join squad | 4-4-2 diamond? | Dons’ defensive issues

Hibs welcome Aberdeen to Easter Road on Saturday afternoon (3pm kickoff) for the second game of Eddie May and Grant Murray’s interim spell as the management team.

Hibs welcome Aberdeen to Easter Road. Picture: SNS/Bruce White

The duo have been bolstered by a trio of deadline day signings, with striker Marc McNulty joined by midfielder Gael Bigirimana and defender Darnell Johnson. All three are in the squad for the match. Meanwhile, Jamie Maclaren’s exit was confirmed as the club terminated his loan deal to allow him to join Melbourne City in his native Australia.

The club suffered a blow with the news that centre-back Ryan Porteous will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Sunday’s win over St Mirren was much needed after an unsettling weekend which started with Neil Lennon being handed a suspension by the club. The 3-1 victory was the first time this season in the league where Hibs have come from behind to win.

Lennon’s departure, along with assistant Garry Parker was confirmed on Wednesday.

Aberdeen present a difficult test as the Hibees look to close the gap to St Johnstone in sixth place. A win would take the Leith men to within two points of Tommy Wright’s side - Saints welcome Celtic to Perth on Sunday.

It is the fourth meeting between the sides this season. The three previous encounters have been tight with a draw at Easter Road in August, Maclaren scoring the equaliser. The Dons progressed on penalties in the Betfred Cup and won 1-0 at Pittodrie thanks to a Gary Mackay-Steven strike.

Aberdeen are in fine form, losing just three of their last 14 league matches. They currently sit fourth, two points back from second and with a four point buffer over fifth-placed Hearts.

Yet they could be without key centre-backs Mikey Devlin and Scott McKenna, who are recovering from injury. Andrew Considine and Tommie Hoban were partnered for the Scottish Cup replay against Stenhousemuir.

Bruce Anderson, Scott Wright and Mark Reynolds have all left on loan.

Injuries / suspensions / unavailable

Hibs: New signings Gael Bigirimana, Marc McNulty and Darnell Johnson join the squad, while Lewis Stevenson is back from a hamstring injury. Mark Milligan is finished with his Asian Cup commitments with Australia and Adam Bogdan could return from concussion. Martin Boyle (knee), Thomas Agyepong (hamstring) and Porteous are out.

Aberdeen: Derek McInnes has his defensive problems with both Scott McKenna (hamstring) and Mikey Devlin (foot) recovering from injury. Connor McLennan could return after training this week.

Possible teams

Hibs (4-4-2 diamond): Marciano; Gray, McGregor, Hanlon, Whittaker; Bartley, Slivka, Gauld, Mallan; Shaw, Kamberi. Subs from: Bogdan, Johnson, Horgan, Mackie, Omeonga, Nelom, Murray, Bigirimana, Stevenson, McNulty, Milligan, Dabrowski.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1): Lewis; Logan, Hoban, Considine, Lowe; Ferguson, Shinnie; Mackay-Steven, Stewart, May; Cosgrove. Subs from: Hoban, Ball, Gleeson, McLennan, Wilson, E Ross, Campbell, Cerny.

Magic number - 3

In the last 16 meetings between the sides, there has been just 25 goals. On only three occasions has there been more than two goals scored. It suggests a close game is in store at Easter Road.

Key battle

Darren McGregor was impressive in the win over St Mirren. Not only did he score but he had a fascinating battle with Simeon Jackson, the Hibs man coming out in on top. He will face an even tougher afternoon against Sam Cosgrove. Once ridiculed, the Dons target man has morphed into a fearsome forward. Deceptively quick, strong, powerful and he possesses a real nuisance factor.

Aberdeen danger man

Derek McInnes has built a formidable spine to the extent it is hard to pinpoint one key player. Each individual provides the team with their own qualities. However, it is hard to look past Lewis Ferguson. Just 19 years of age, he has the game intelligence of a player 10 years his senior and one which has played 400 first team games. He has already produced special moments this season and brings balance to the Aberdeen midfield.

Key stats

Hibs will have to be wary of Aberdeen crosses. No player has scored more (4) or had more efforts (18) with their head than Sam Cosgrove. The Easter Road side will be hoping to pick up on their second home win in seven outings.

Referee

Don Robertson is the man in the middle at Easter Road. It will be his third game in charge of Hibs this season having overseen the 6-0 win over Hamilton and the 4-2 defeat Celtic.

His performance irked former boss Neil Lennon in the latter match. The Northern Irishman was rattled by Robertson’s inconsistencies and felt Celtic defender Filip Benkovic could have been sent off. He was strong in condemning the referee’s performance.

“And when you are playing against 12 men as well it very difficult. I thought the referee was abysmal.”

Last season Lennon had said Robertson was out of his depth in a game with Hamilton, unhappy with the lack of protection his players received.

In the league, the official has shown 43 bookings in 13 games, with only one red card and four penalties.

