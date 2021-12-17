Hibs v Celtic Premier Sports Cup final: How to watch, team news, likely line-ups, match odds

Alex Gogic competes with Celtic's David Turnbull during the last meeting between the clubs at Easter Road in late October. Picture: SNS

Match details

The game takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow. The kick-off time is 3pm.

How to watch

The match is exclusively live on Premier Sports. Coverage starts at 1.30pm on Premier Sports 1. A repeat of the win over Rangers is being shown at 9.30am.

Form guide

Hibs got themselves a much-needed victory over Dundee in midweek, though it still means they’ve won just three games from their last 12 in all competitions. Celtic are beginning to motor along under Ange Postecoglou with 14 wins in their last 16 games in all competitions.

Head-to-head

Hibs have avoided defeat against Celtic in five of the last nine meetings between the clubs, though they remain 11 games without victory in the fixture. Celtic comfortably defeated their opponents 3-1 at Easter Road in the only contest between them so far this season.

Team news

Hibs are hopeful over the cup final prospects of Kevin Nisbet and Chris Cadden after both went off injured in a 1-0 victory over Dundee. The pair were substituted after treatment five days before Sunday’s match. Kyle Magennis remains a long-term absence.

Celtic could very well be without the services of Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti, Jota (all hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee), James Forrest and Mikey Johnston (both knocks). All of them missed the midweek win at Ross County. Carl Starfelt is available despite being sent off at Ross County as his suspension only applies to the next league game.

Possibles line-ups

Hibs: Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon; Wright, Gogic, Newell, Stevenson; Campbell; Doidge, Boyle.

Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, Juranovic; Bitton, Turnbull, Rogic; Johnston, Abada, Montgomery.

What the managers said

"I think we have to look back to what we did against Rangers at Hampden. We have to take the positives from that. If we play to the levels we can, we're more than a match for anybody. That's what the mindset has to be going into the game.” (Hibs caretaker boss David Gray)

"My gut instinct is we keep playing until it is impossible to do so or we get advice that is best that we stop playing. But that is me talking with limited information. The paramount thing is the safety of our players and staff and supporters and we have to follow the guidance." (Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou on whether Scottish football should be shutdown)

Referee

John Beaton will officiate Sunday’s match. The referee was recently in charge of Hibs’ 1-0 defeat to Rangers in Edinburgh, where Beaton awarded the visitors a late penalty. He has only taken charge of one Celtic game so far this season and that was their 3-2 victory over Hibs’ arch-rivals Hearts in the last 16 of the same competition. His last final was the 2020 Scottish Cup when Celtic beat Hearts on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Match odds

Hibs 4/1, Draw 3/1, Celtic 4/7 (in 90 minutes). Hibs 12/5, Celtic 3/10 (to lift trophy). Odds come courtesy of Bet365.com.

