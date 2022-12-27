Match details

Who: Hibernian v Celtic. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Easter Road, Edinburgh. When: Wednesday, Wednesday 28. Kick-off 8pm. Referee: Alan Muir. Assistants: Calum Spence and Drew Kirkland. Fourth official: Colin Steven. VAR: Andrew Dallas. AVAR: Graham Chambers.

TV and ticket info

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football (channel number 403) with coverage starting from 7:30pm. Highlights will be shown on BBC Spotscene at 11pm on BBC Scotland. Tickets for the Hibs end are still available, priced at £35 for adults, and can be bought online.

Team news

Hibs are still expected to be without Jake Doyle-Haes, Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle, but Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych could be close to a return after picking up an injury against Kilmarnock before the winter World Cup break. Ryan Porteous is suspended for the Hearts game but is free to play in this one. Giorgos Giakoumakis could be in line to start for Celtic after a positive impact when coming off the bench against St Johnstone on Saturday. Angle Postecoglou, who also brought on wide players Daizen Maeda and James Forrest at the weekend, has hinted at rotating his attack. Josip Juranovic, Steven Welsh and james McCarthy are out injured. Right-back Anthony Ralston could return.

Form guide

Hibs take on Celtic on Wednesday

Hibs halted a terrible run of seven defeats in eight and four straight losses by hammering ten-man Livingston 4-0 at Easter Road on Christmas Eve. Manager Lee Johnson feels previous performances haven’t been as bad as the results would suggest and that his team had been devoid of luck at times. League leaders Celtic come into this one in red-hot form, having won their first three fixtures following the winter World Cup break, beating Aberdeen at Pittodrie and Livingston and St Johnstone at Celtic Park. They have won 12 domestic games in a row.

Head-to-head

Remarkably, Celtic have only won one of their last nine league visits to Hibs. The last time Ange Postecoglou's side visited Easter Road, back in February 2022, it was 0-0. Indeed, five of the last six league matches between the two at Easter Road have finished as draws. Hibs are winless in 15 meetings with Celtic in all competitions since a 2-0 victory in December 2018 under Neil Lennon, when Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi were on target.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “It’s 11 human beings. We’re not actually playing the history of the club. It’s 11 human beings on the pitch and we’ve seen what can happen in football. You’ve got to be absolutely on it for every action, concentration has to be complete and you’ve got to stick together as a team. And I do think you’ll get chances.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “I remember last year around January we drew there and it was a tough game for us. It's a great stadium, they get a good crowd and it feels like a big game. It will be a good challenge for us, but we are on a good run of form and are really focused on ourselves and being the best team we can be and that's what we are going to have to deliver on Wednesday."

Bookies’ odds

Hibernian 13/2; Draw 4/1; Celtic 4/11, with McBookie.

Another thing

