Hibs v Dundee: Paul Hanlon returns to the starting line-up and captains the side/Daryl Horgan also starts

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon makes two changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Aberdeen a fortnight ago ahead of this afternoon's visit of bottom-of-the-table Dundee.

Paul Hanlon returns after seven weeks out with a dead leg and replaces Darren McGregor, who misses out altogether. Daryl Horgan is preferred to Vykintas Slivka, the Lithuanian having picked up a knock while on international duty. However, he is fit enough to take his place on the bench. The Australian trio of Mark Milligan, Jamie Maclaren and Martin Boyle all start despite their travelling exertions.

Hibs: (3-5-2) Bogdan, Ambrose, Porteous, Hanlon, Boyle, Milligan, Mallan, Horgan, Stevenson, Kamberi, Maclaren. Subs: Marciano, Whittaker, Mackie, Bartley, Slivka, Gullan, Agyepong.

Dundee: (4-2-3-1) Hamilton, Kerr, Ralph, Woods, Kusunga, O'Dea, Kamara, C Miller, McGowan, K Miller, Curran. Subs: Parish, Moussa, Ngwatala, Inniss, Boyle, Lambert, Spence.

Referee: Greg Aitken.