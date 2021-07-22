LiveHibs v FC Santa Coloma live: Updates from Europa Conference League qualifier
Hibs host FC Santa Coloma of Andorra this evening at Easter Road as the Hibees get their Europa Conference League qualifying campaign under way.
Hibs haven’t competed in Europe since 2018 when a 3-0 aggregate defeat by Norwegians Molde ended the Capital club's continental adventure.
Tonight marks the first time Hibs have faced opposition from the tiny principality in the Pyrenees and with a percentage of fans back inside the stadium, Hibs will be keen to put on a performance.
We’ll have all the latest from Easter Road
Hibs v Santa Coloma
Last updated: Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 17:53
- Europa Conference League 2QR, first leg
- Cadden and Mackie out for Hibs
- Winners of tie face HNK Rijeka or Gżira United
Game day!
At long last Hibs are back in competitive action with supporters inside Easter Road. It may just be a small percentage but it feels as though we are nearing a return to normality in Scottish football - well, as much as can be expected!
Hibs host Andorrans FC Santa Coloma this evening - their first competitive match against a team from the principality - as the Hibees make their Europa Conference League debut.
We’ll have team news and all the action right here in our live blog throughout the game.