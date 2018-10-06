Hibs v Hamilton: Neil Lennon makes two changes, Slivka and Boyle return in place of Horgan and Agyepong

Hibs have the chance to close the gap on league leaders and city rivals Hearts to two points with victory over Hamilton at Easter Road this afternoon.

Head coach Neil Lennon has made two changes from the side that started last weekend's 1-0 win at St Mirren.

In midfield, Lithuanian Vykintas Slivka is preferred to Daryl Horgan, who drops to the bench, and Martin Boyle returns after recovering from a foot injury to replace Thomas Agyepong, the on-loan Manchester City winger being ruled out with a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is also listed among the substitutes for the first time this season.

Hamilton have more than a few Easter Road connections in their match-day squad with Scott Martin making his return having joined the Accies on a permanent deal little more than six weeks ago. James Keatings and Tom Taiwo will also be familiar faces to the Hibs supporters.

Hibs: 4-1-4-1 Bogdan, Gray, Ambrose, Porteous, Stevenson, Milligan, Mallan, Hyndman, Slivka, Boyle, Kamberi. Subs: Marciano, Whittaker, Bartley, Horgan, Nelom, McGregor, Gullan.

Hamilton: 3-5-2 Woods, Want, Kilgallon, McMann, McGowan, Martin, Tshiembe, Bingham, Imrie, Boyd, Brustad. Subs: Marsden, Gordon, Keatings, Taiwo, Bloomfield, Penny, Kelly.

Referee: Don Robertson