Hibs v Hearts New Year derby date switch announced among TV game changes for Edinburgh clubs
Sky Sports have picked the Edinburgh derby for TV coverage in January – causing the date to be switched.
Hearts’ trip across town to face Hibs at Easter Road has been moved from Sunday to Monday – shifting from a 3pm kick-off on January 2 to a lunchtime showdown on the bank holiday, January 3. Jack Ross’ side will now host a 12.30pm kick-off as the new year’s football gets underway in the capital.
Hearts and Hibs have also re-written their December diaries too, for more action in front of the TV cameras.
Rangers’ trip to Easter Road will now be shown live by the broadcaster, with a 7.45pm kick off on December 1. A day later Hearts’ trip to Celtic will be screened, also with a 7.45pm kick-off
The Jambos’ match with Steven Gerrard’s reigning Scottish champions, scheduled for Tynecastle on December 12 has also been selected and will now be shown live at 12pm rather than the scheduled 3pm kick-off.