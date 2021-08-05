Hibs v HNK Rijeka: Live updates from Europa Conference League clash
Hibs host HNK Rijeka this evening in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.
Jack Ross led his side to a 5-1 aggregate win against FC Santa Coloma of Andorra in the previous round while the Croatians dealt with Malta’s Gżira United.
The winners of this encounter will meet either Irish side Bohemians or PAOK of Greece in the competition’s play-off round.
Follow every kick of the ball from Easter Road with our live blog.
HIbs v HNK Rijeka
Last updated: Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 18:35
Just the one change from Sunday as Doyle-Hayes, who entered the fray as a second-half substitute, replaces Alex Gogic in the starting line-up.
Team news is in
Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson; Magennis, Newell, Doyle-Hayes; Murphy, Nisbet, Boyle.
Subs: Dabrowski, Samson, Doig, McGregor, Brydon, Gogic, Mackay, Wright, Campbell, Allan, Gullan, Doidge.
Good evening!
Another Thursday night, another European fixture for the mighty green and white. Croatia’s Rijeka are the visitors tonight - we’ll have all the action from what is hopefully a memorable night for Hibs.