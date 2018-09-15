Hibs v Kilmarnock: Line-ups announced, Hanlon, Bartley both miss out, McGregor and Kamberi return

Have your say

Paul Hanlon misses out for the Easter Road outfit with a hamstring injury, as does Marvin Bartley.

However, Darren McGregor and Florian Kamberi return to the squad, the latter starting his first match since the Europa League tie away to Molde last month.

Australian international Mark Milligan is also listed on the substitutes’ bench.

Neil Lennon makes three changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Livingston a fortnight ago.

Captain David Gray returns alongside Emerson Hyndman and Kamberi, with Jamie Maclaren, and Oli Shaw dropping to the bench. Lewis Allan misses out altogether.

Hibs XI: (4-1-3-2) Bogdan, Gray, Ambrose, Porteous, Stevenson, Whittaker, Horgan, Hyndman, Mallan, Boyle, Kamberi. Subs: Laidlaw, Milligan, Slivka, Maclaren, Agyepong, McGregor, Shaw.

Kilmarnock XI: (4-4-2) MacDonald, O’Donnell, Taylor, Broadfoot, Power, Jones, Findlay, Stewart, Brophy, Tshibola, Burke. Subs: Bachmann, Byrne, Boyd, Ndjoli, Enobakhare, Boyd, Wilson.