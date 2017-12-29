Hibs v Kilmarnock: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs host Kilmarnock at Easter Road hoping to round off 2017 with three points against a Killie side that have come on leaps and bounds since Steve Clarke took the reins.

Neil Lennon should have a full complement of players at his disposal barring Ross Laidlaw and Steven Whittaker, who miss out with a shoulder injury and pelvic problem respectively.

Brandon Barker and Martin Boyle should be fit to make the squad after taking knocks in the derby. Both wingers needed replaced late in the second half at Tynecastle.

Oli Shaw, who saw his early effort incorrectly ruled out, is likely to start again, with Anthony Stokes in a supporting striker role in a 4-4-1-1 formation.

Midfield enforcer Marvin Bartley should retain his starting berth and will look forward to the engine room tussle with Youssouf Mulumbu and Gary Dicker.

The visitors, meanwhile, are mnissing Gordon Greer, who is nursing a groin injury, Iain Wilson (knee) and Steven Smith (back) who also remain out.

Greg Kiltie has a hamstring problem - the 20-year-old made his first appearance of the season against Motherwell two weeks ago following a seven-month spell on the sidelines with a broken ankle but Clarke is taking no risks and with Kiltie feeling his hamstring, he will not feature in the club’s final match of the calendar year.

Dom Thomas and Dean Hawkshaw are doubts after both were struck down by a sickness bug. However, they have an outside chance of making Clark’s matchday squad.

Last five meetings: Kilmarnock 0-3 Hibs; Hibs 0-1 Kilmarnock; Kilmarnock 1-1 Hibs; Hibs 3-0 Kilmarnock; Kilmarnock 1-2 Hibs.

Likely Hibs team: (4-4-1-1): Marciano; Ambrose, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson; Boyle, McGeouch, Bartley, McGinn; Stokes; Shaw. Subs from: Dabrowski, Gray, Porteous, Fontaine, Slivka, Swanson, Barker, F Murray, Matulevicius, S Murray.

Likely Kilmarnock team (4-4-2): MacDonald; O’Donnell, S Boyd, Broadfoot, Taylor; Power, Dicker, Mulumbu, Jones; Brophy, K Boyd. Subs from: Bell, Burke, Erwin, Findlay, Frizzell, McKenzie, Waters, Hawkshaw, Thomas.

Referee: Alan Muir

Kick-off: 3.00pm

Odds: Hibs 4/5 Draw 68/25 Kilmarnock 17/4 (Odds correct at the time of writing)

