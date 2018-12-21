Hibs v Livingston: how could Neil Lennon's team line up tomorrow?
Hibs host Livingston at Easter Road on Saturday hoping for a fourth game unbeaten.
Friday 21 December 2018 13:20
Adam Bogdan will come back into the starting line-up after Ofir Marciano's injury against Rangers but who else could start for the Hibees?
1. Adam Bogdan
The Hungarian 'keeper will return to the starting line-up in place of Ofir Marciano, after a strong display off the bench against Rangers.
2. Steven Whittaker
The veteran utility man is likely to hold onto his spot at right-back after two decent showings against Celtic and Rangers.
3. Efe Ambrose
Captained the side against Celtic and Rangers and is likely to keep the armband. Will have his hands full with Dolly Menga and Ryan Hardie.
4. Ryan Porteous
Another barnstorming display against Rangers as Hibs kept a third clean sheet on the trot. Chastised for wild challenge on Lassana Coulibaly but his no-nonsense approach will be vital against Livingston.
