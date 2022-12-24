Hibs v Livingston: Kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; TV channel

Match details

Who: Hibernian v Livingston. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Easter Road, Edinburgh. When: Saturday, December 24. Kick-off 2pm. Referee: Craig Napier. Assistants: David McGeachie and David Dunne. Fourth official: Iain Snedden. VAR: William Collum. AVAR: Graeme Stewart.

Ticket and TV info

LIVINGSTON, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 13: Hibernian's Elie Youan is tackled by Livingston's Stephen Omeonga during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Hibs at the Tony Macaroni Arena, on August 13, 2022, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Tickets, priced at £26 for adults, are still available to buy online or in person from the ticket office. Turnstiles open at 1pm. The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland. But international subscribers can watch live on Hibs TV.

Team news

There are a few players in the Hibs squad with symptoms of a cold, but Lee Johnson has 21 to choose from after promoting two young players from the development squad to prepare with the first team. Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych is still out injured and joins Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller, and Jake Doyle-Hayes on the sidelines.

Livingston manager David Martindale is expected to make changes to the side that lost 2-1 at Celtic, including the return of star striker Joel Nouble, who was on the bench on Wednesday and a more attacking style. Ayo Obileye was taken off at half-time but the centre-back is expected to play. Goalkeeper Shamal George, forward Kurtis Guthrie and defenders Jamie Brandon and Tom Parkes are still out injured.

Form guide

Hibs are trying to escape from a run of four defeats on the spin and a miserable sequence of seven losses from their last eight league games. Since their promotion back to the top flight in 2017, only once before have Hibs lost five in a row in the league. That was from October to November 2021 and resulted in Jack Ross being sacked.

Head-to-head

Hibs have lost their last four league meetings with Livingston, all by a margin of exactly one goal. Livingston have never recorded back-to-back top-flight league wins at Easter Road before, but have an opportunity to do after winning on their last visit 3-2 in January last season.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “Over the last seven or eight games there have been times when we have fallen short for a number of reasons. I’m not immune to the criticism that a manager should get in that scenario. We have to look forward. I do know that it turns if you keep doing the right things, if you stick to your guns, if you make the process better.”

Livingston manager David Martindale said: “I don't want to tell people how to run clubs and I don't want to talk about Lee or Hibs because I think that's a little bit unfair. But I am a massive advocate of continuity. I do genuinely understand the pressure from social media these days, it is difficult for boards at clubs.”

Bookies’ odds

Hibs 17/20, draw 5/2, Livingston 10/3, with McBookie.

Another thing

